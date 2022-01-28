Her Bras And Underwear Have Been Going Missing And She Found Them Hidden In Her Older Brother’s Room

A 14-year-old teen has noticed that her bras and underwear have been going missing for basically a year now.

She’s asked her mom, her dad, and her 17-year-old brother if they have seen her missing pieces anywhere, and they all told her that they hadn’t.

Her bras and underwear were not mixed in with anyone else’s clothing and they were nowhere to be found around the house.

A few hours ago she realized that another pair of her underwear vanished into thin air, and she went looking to see if it had ended up in another one of her family member’s laundry piles.

Her older brother was not home this morning, so she thought it would be ok to just pop into his room to see if she could find her missing underwear.

Although she is not allowed to just walk into her brother’s room without asking, she figured it would be ok to just have a quick look around.

“In his drawer, I found all my underwear and bras that had gone missing, even from before today,” she explained.

“The first one I noticed missing last year, so it can’t just be he didn’t notice them mixed in the washing.”

“It all just feels so wrong, but I just find it so hard to believe. He’s my big brother, he’s always been protective and caring and we’ve always been so close.”

