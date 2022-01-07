Her Husband’s Ex Gave Him Back The Two Dogs They Shared Together, But She Hates These Dogs

A woman has a husband who was previously married before her, and her husband wound up adopting 3 dogs with his ex-wife.

Well, her husband’s first wife left him during his deployment because she met someone else online, and her husband’s ex brought their dogs with her.

After her husband returned home from the deployment, he insisted that his ex return all 3 of the dogs to him, though she only returned 1.

She actually did really love this dog that her husband adopted with his ex, but tragically, while her husband’s brother was dogsitting for them, the dog escaped and got hit by a car.

“Fast forward my husband and I adopt a cat and a dog of our own,” she explained. “Then his ex reaches out saying she moved across the country and can’t take the dogs and asks my husband if he wants them back.”

“My husband is overjoyed as he does miss these dogs. It wasn’t much of a conversation, to be honest.”

“My husband said he wouldn’t do anything if I wasn’t okay with it but I know he loves these animals. And one of the dogs is older so he doesn’t want her going to a shelter.”

“Now the dogs are here and I hate it. I thought our dog would be fine but he is obviously uncomfortable with these new animals playing with his toys and stealing our attention.”

As for their cat? She’s scared of the dogs, and the oldest dog ends up chasing her. Now, she and her husband separate all of the animals when they cannot be home to watch them.

