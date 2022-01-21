Her Sister Just Got Engaged And It Made Her Realize She’s Bitter About Her Own Engagement

A 25-year-old woman has an older sister who is 30, and her sister recently got engaged. Her sister’s 35-year-old fiancé planned a beautiful proposal.

“Her fiancé (35M) took her on a vacation, picked out her ring she wanted, got down on one knee, and gave this most romantic little tangent about being meant for each other,” she explained.

“Exactly what she deserves. She knew ahead of time that he was proposing bc she found the ring and I was so excited with her!”

After her sister’s fiancé proposed and her sister said yes, she was no longer happy for her sister at all.

Instead, she found herself feeling resentful, mad, and brimming with envy.

Her sister has been in a relationship for 2 years, and on the flip side, she’s been with her own 40-year-old fiancé for 5 years.

“My fiance/boyfriend/baby daddy and I have a kid together and bought a home together,” she said.

“He proposed 3 years ago. I was in my PJs taking care of our baby. He walks in the house after work, sat next to me, and asked “If I ask you to marry me, would you say yes?” And…well without going into many extras that was my proposal.”

“2 years later he basically admits he just wants a fiance and not really a wife. It explains why he never wanted to set a date, book a venue, nothing.”

