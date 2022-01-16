Her Stepsister Got Married And Was Furious With Her For Having A Baby Bump At The Wedding Even Though She Promised She Wouldn’t

A 28-year-old woman has been married to her husband Sam, who is the same age as her, for 2 years now.

Back in the summer of 2020, her stepsister Rosanna, who also happens to be a really good friend of hers, was also set to get married as well.

Rosanna asked her to be a bridesmaid, and she said yes. Now, around 9 months prior to Rosanna tying the knot, she and Sam were hoping to have a baby, but they put their baby plans on hold.

She really wanted to respect Rosanna and not be showing her baby bump at Rosanna’s wedding, so that’s why they stopped trying for a baby.

“We started trying again, 3 months before the wedding, because then, if I were to get pregnant, it would be a non-visible tiny baby bump, if that makes sense,” she explained.

“She knew we were trying, so we told her that she wouldn’t have to worry about me getting pregnant. She looked reassured and happy about that.”

About a week or two before Rosanna’s wedding, she realized it was going to rain on her wedding day and the entire celebration was outside.

She was forced to pick a new date for her wedding, and instead of it being in June, it now had to be in October.

Well, she learned around this time that she was pregnant and her baby’s due date was the beginning of January.

