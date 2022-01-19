He’s Thinking Of Ending Things With His Fiancée And Not Going Through With The Wedding Because She So Flippantly Dumps Him

A 26-year-old man is currently engaged to a woman the same age as him, but he’s thinking of ending things with her and not going through with the wedding.

He’s known his fiancée for at least a decade, and they have been seeing each other long-distance for 6 years.

In the middle of last year, he and his fiancée thought it would be a good idea to get married.

As the pandemic progressed, it made it nearly impossible for them to see one another given the fact that they live in a country that has been incredibly strict about things.

“At first everything seemed okay, but we started to have fights about the budget of the wedding,” he explained.

“I didn’t want to spend much because we would have to move while she wanted to go with an expensive wedding.”

“Eventually this led to her breaking up with me for a couple of days. She told me that we aren’t on the same page, that if we can’t even agree on a wedding what are we doing, etc.”

They did wind up getting back together with one another, and his fiancée then said she would do what he wanted and try to save money since it made more sense than spending it all in one place.

So, the wedding was a go again!

