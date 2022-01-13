His Girlfriend Cheated On Him And Then The Other Guy Gave Her A Present That She Refuses To Throw Away

A 26-year-old man has a girlfriend that’s the same age as him, and they have been dating long-distance for close to 2 years.

Not that long ago, his girlfriend wound up having some feelings for a guy that lives in the same place that she does.

“She didn’t realize these weren’t just “close friend” feelings until her friend group went out one night, got drunk, and they kissed,” he explained. “That’s the extent of the cheating. Feelings and one kiss.”

“The next time we were together she told me everything and seemed truly remorseful. To me, it seems like she really wants to fix this so I decided to stay.”

“Fast forward a week and I find out she received a gift from this guy. A vinyl from an artist she absolutely loves.”

Well, as soon as he found out about the present from this guy, he let his girlfriend know it makes him feel sick that this guy even did that.

He fully expected his girlfriend to agree to snapping the record into pieces and tossing it into the trash, which he said would be the only thing to make him feel better, but she refused.

“I want her to do this to really prove to me that she wants to rebuild the trust between us,” he said.

“It would mean a lot for her to put my wants above hers right now. It’s a $50 vinyl that she didn’t pay for and to me, it should be a no-brainer.”

