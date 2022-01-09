Model Issues Warning To Women After She Says She Found Out Someone Was Stalking Her With An Apple AirTag

Brooks Nader is a 26-year-old model who recently took to Instagram to issue a warning to women after she found out that someone was stalking her with an Apple AirTag.

In her stories sections of the social media platform, Brooks said that she recently went to a bar in Tribeca where she was waiting for one of her friends to arrive.

As she sat there at the bar by herself, she placed her coat behind her on the chair that she was sitting on.

Brooks noted that the bar was very packed and tons of people were there that day. Next, she got up and left so that she could head to another bar close by.

“Then I went to meet some girlfriends at a bar nearby,” Brooks explained. “I didn’t get any notifications.”

“Then I went to the next spot, no notifications. Then, stupidly, I was walking home alone because I live in the neighborhood.”

“Around 11:30 p.m., I was already on my walk home when I got the notifications that said someone is tracking you and has been for a while.

Brooks said that she began freaking out, but then her phone died on her. It was approximately midnight when Brooks returned to her home, and she started tearing through everything she owned trying to figure out what was being used to track her whereabouts.

Instagram; pictured above is Brooks

