She Doesn’t Like The Engagement Ring Her Fiancé Proposed To Her With And She’s Disappointed It’s Not Her Dream Ring

A 21-year-old woman has been engaged to her 20-year-old fiancé for the last 7 months, and they have been with one another for a bit more than 2 years total.

Before her fiancé proposed to her, she would tease him about a proposal, like she insists many women do, and she has always thought of how the perfect proposal would go for her since she was little.

As she more frequently brought up getting engaged and married, she then decided to start looking at what ring she would love to have and what jeweler she would like her ring to come from.

Her “dream ring” was a 2-carat moissanite solitaire oval ring, since she knew the diamond one would be a lot more expensive, and she even picked out the jeweler she wanted her ring to come from.

Two months before her fiancé asked her to marry him, she was on a road trip along with her best friend when her boyfriend texted her to ask for her best friend’s phone number.

“They never communicate so I knew something was up,” she explained. “Not even 5 minutes later, she pulls up Pinterest and says, “Man, my Pinterest has been FILLED with wedding stuff! What kind of ring do you want?.”

“IMMEDIATELY the bells and whistles start going off: she’s trying to tell my boyfriend what kind of ring I want.”

“So I start showing her the jewelers, different rings, down to the exact ring I want. I peered over and I saw her sending pictures of rings to him on Snapchat.”

“I thought I was set. Yea, not exactly.”

