She Met A Man On The Beach In Miami And After Asking TikTok To Help Her Find Him, She Found Out He Was Married

Miami, Florida. This woman was chilling on a beach in Miami, wearing a cute leopard print one-piece swimsuit and posing for a friend taking photos by the water when a man came up to her and started chatting.

“My friend thought he was bold, so she kept recording,” Mica shared in her Tik Tok featuring the video of their conversation.

Later on the beach, he gave her his number. But since she’d been drinking, she got distracted and forgot to save it in her phone. A tragic missed connection, right?

Well, Mica later enlisted the internet’s help to find her mystery man. “TikTok I come to you today cause I heard what you do for others … I think he said he’s from Detroit.”

She updated her post to say that she hadn’t found him yet, but she hoped her followers would keep looking for him.

Well, they found him—and his wife and kids. As it turns out, he was married and on a solo vacation to Miami when he approached Mica.

Mica later got to chat with his wife, Liyah, and apologize for how things went down.

She wrote, “Sis I’m so sorry I had no clue something like [this] would happen I wish the best for you and your kids I won’t be reaching out to him.”

TikTok

