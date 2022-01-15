She Rejected Her Boyfriend When He Proposed To Her A Few Weeks Ago And Now He’s Wearing A Wedding Band

A 30-year-old woman is dating her 32-year-old boyfriend, and they have been together for an entire decade.

Everything about their relationship she thinks is wonderful. They are great communicators, they’re always honest with one another, and they’re in love.

He also is very supportive of her and she’s extremely happy with where they are in life, together.

“We’re at a point in our careers and lives now, where we’re talking seriously about having kids,” she explained.

“Last month, he proposed to me, and I rejected him – we hadn’t discussed marriage beforehand, and he was quite surprised.”

“The thing is, I don’t want to be married. I don’t really like marriage itself as a concept, and I don’t like being tied into it.”

“I communicated this to him, and I assured him it wasn’t anything to do with him – I didn’t want to marry ANYBODY. He is honestly the love of my life.”

Well, about 14 days after her boyfriend proposed to her and she rejected him, he revealed to her that he was alright with them never getting married…

…However, he wanted to wear a wedding band for the remainder of his life. She agreed to give him permission to do this and said he could go pick out any ring he wanted.

