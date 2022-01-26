These Sports Broadcasters Were Fired After They Body-Shamed Girls Playing In A High School Basketball Game

Houlton, Maine. Steve Shaw and Jim Carter used to work as sports broadcasters for the radio station called WHOU 100.1 FM in Houlton until they chose to body-shame some girls playing in a high school basketball game.

Steve and Jim were at Caribou High School recently to broadcast a game that was about to take place, and while they were waiting, they were watching another game.

The Central Aroostook and Easton High School junior varsity teams were playing, and Steve and Jim thought it was ok to start remarking on the girls while their microphones were all on.

So as Steve and Jim sat there on the air, listeners could clearly hear them saying some absolutely awful things.

“Two girls out here, extremely overweight,” one of the men commented, while the other one said it was time for the team to buy uniforms that “fit the girls.” They laughed as they made those cruel remarks, before calling out one girl by her jersey number and nastily saying, “Wow…would you look at her.”

Listeners who could hear all of this happening quickly reached out to the owner of WHOU 100.1 FM, Fred Grant, and he in turn fired Steve and Jim.

Fred then issued an apology on Facebook. “Our mission has been to highlight the best of our communities, our schools, the programs we love, and most importantly – our students,” Fred wrote.

“Tonight, two broadcasters made comments that were not only inappropriate, they were also blatantly wrong. Those broadcasters were terminated.”

