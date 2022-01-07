This Single Mom Is Doing Her Best To Save Her Childhood Victorian Home That Was Built In 1832

Saco, Maine. Heather Hjort is a single mom living in Maine, and she’s doing her best to save her childhood home, which is a historical piece of the town she resides in.

Heather grew up with her family in a Victorian house that was built back in 1832. Heather’s mom and dad bought the home in 1985, and although they experienced a lot of hardships, Heather said they always made that house feel like a home.

Heather’s parents experienced huge health problems, loss of jobs, and a house fire, to name a few of the hardships they endured.

Even with these hardships, Heather’s parents were able to maintain the house, up until they hit retirement.

“Luckily hope came in the form of a great friend, she had fallen in love with this beautiful architecture and wanted to save it!” Heather wrote on a GoFundMe.

“She busted her butt getting all of the requirements in order to buy the home through a short sale.”

“Long story short after over a year of blood, sweat, and tears she lost the property to a paperwork technicality and the mortgage company took the option for the sale off the table and decided to move forward with a foreclosure.”

“This is where I come in. I am a recently single mom brought back to my childhood home that I have a calling to save.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Heather

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.