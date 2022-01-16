This Vet Went Viral On TikTok For Exposing The Terrible Health Problems Behind Popular Pet Breeds

Have you ever seen a Sottish Fold cat and thought it was utterly adorable? What about flat-faced dogs, like Pugs or Bulldogs?

These are just a few kinds of pets that TikToker @Cat_The_Vet talks about in her “Pets that people think are cute, but are not!” series.

Dr. Cat Henstridge has been a veterinarian in the U.K. for over fifteen years and is even a member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

She has gained over three hundred thousand followers on TikTok for answering pet questions and giving advice to pet owners.

But, this new series– which addresses the harmful health disorders behind these “cute” pets– has catapulted her to TikTok fame.

Dr. Henstridge started this series by discussing the Scottish Fold cat. As you can likely guess from its name, this cat has “adorable” ears that fold over onto its head.

While many aspire to have such a cute cat, Dr. Henstridge enlightened the TikTok community to its disastrous health problems.

“Do you know why they fold? They fold because they have weak cartilage in them that makes them collapse under their own weight,” she said.

TikTok; pictured above is Dr. Cat Henstridge in her video

