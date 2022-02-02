After He Moved In With His Girlfriend She Put On A Ton Of Weight And He’s Scared For Her

A 23-year-old man has been dating his 21-year-old girlfriend for 2 years, and around 1 year ago they decided to move in with one another.

Right after his girlfriend moved in with him though, she began to mimic his own eating habits, which he admits are not healthy or good.

Even though he doesn’t eat the greatest, he works a job where he is on his feet every single day and he burns off all of the calories that he consumes.

He’s 6’3″ and 145 pounds, and he knows his metabolism is also quite fast. In contrast, his girlfriend works in front of a computer and isn’t as active throughout the day as he is.

Since they’ve moved in together, his girlfriend has put on a ton of weight and he’s scared for her.

“Now, I know this might sound bad or something, but I want us both to be the healthiest we can and look the best we can,” he explained.

“I mean we’re in our prime, why shouldn’t we? If the change is drastic enough for me to see, she must notice too, right?”

“After living together and her taking on my eating habits though I’ve seen a significant change in her weight.”

He is still attracted to his girlfriend, and he envisions spending the rest of his life with her, but he’s seriously concerned she’s going to continue to gain weight and put her health at risk.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.