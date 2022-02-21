Her 7-Year-Old Niece Is Vegan, But She Let Her Have Chicken And Her Sister Is Furious

A 24-year-old woman has a niece who is 7-years-old, and her sister has forced her niece to be vegan.

She’s not vegan, and she has realized that her sister forcing veganism on her niece has resulted in her niece undergoing several health issues because of this dietary restriction.

One of the issues her niece is experiencing is that she’s far tinier than the other children her age, and she knows this isn’t genetic since her sister and her sister’s husband are both normal heights.

Anyway, on one recent weekend, her sister asked her to watch her niece since her sister had to attend a wedding in a separate state.

She adores her niece, and she was happy to watch her for the whole weekend at her place. After her niece arrived, she brought her to a local grocery store so they could get her things to eat that were vegan.

They purchased their groceries, got back home, and then she made her niece lunch. The rest of the day went well, but at 10 p.m. that evening, her niece walked into her bedroom to say that she was really hungry.

“I took her to the fridge and she asked for some meat,” she explained. “I hesitated, but I’m not going to force her to be vegan.”

“I gave her some chicken and she loved it. Everything was fine. The next day, my niece refused to eat anything but chicken.”

“I was worried I would get in trouble, but I didn’t stop her.”

