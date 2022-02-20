Her Best Friend Didn’t Ask Her To Be A Bridesmaid And She’s Humiliated

Weddings may be a beautiful union between two people who love each other, but when it comes down to choosing who is in your bridal party, that decision may be tricky.

What if we look back at our wedding and regret having our friends stand by our side at the alter?

This seems to be the case for a recent wedding.

The story begins with the bride stating, “So I got married a year and a half ago, and had one of my best friends Rachel as a bridesmaid. I specifically picked only the people I was close to and really wanted in my bridal party.”

This may seem like the obvious decision for someone deciding on who they want in their bridal party. However, the situation takes a turn.

She then states, “About 4 months ago, Rachel pulled something that definitely screwed me over. I was upset, but quickly forgave her bc I felt like our relationship was more important than the mistake she made.”

Since then, they have only hung out a few times, and while staying friendly toward each other, their relationship is now a bit awkward.

During this time, Rachel gets engaged to her long-term boyfriend, bringing up the question, if you have someone in your bridal party, do they have to return the favor?

Even if it meant they were stuck in an awkward situation with one of their friends?

