Her Boyfriend Accidentally Found Out How Much Money She Has In The Bank And She’s Worried He’s Going To Exploit Her

A 25-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 28-year-old boyfriend for half of a year, and he accidentally found out how much money she has in the bank pretty recently.

Now, she has a lot of money because she has worked so hard to save. She also hasn’t frivolously spent her money on things.

Although her boyfriend knows exactly what’s in her bank account, she has no idea what’s in his and he doesn’t seem to be honest about what he’s told her so far.

“I don’t know how much he has in his accounts and he has said different numbers,” she explained.

“He’s asked his family for money last year. One time he took me to a fancy dinner right after his cousin gave him money, and the original purpose of giving him money was for bills he was delinquent on.”

“I stupidly helped him with a bill he was delinquent on prior to this when I didn’t know him well and I thought he made a mistake (I know, naive of me- love sure is blind).”

Several months before her boyfriend learned how much money she had saved up, he also discovered her salary when she accepted a new job and he heard the salary they were giving her.

Although her boyfriend has insisted in the past that he outearns her, she has seen a W2 that indicates otherwise.

He also frequently asks her for money, whether it’s to pay for gas to put in his car or pay for his lunch, and she is beginning to suspect he thinks she’s some kind of walking “ATM.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.