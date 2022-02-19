Her Boyfriend Is So Obsessed With Kanye West (Better Known As Ye Now) And He Recently Stole Money From Her To Feed His Addiction

A 30-year-old woman has been with her 28-year-old boyfriend for 7 years, and overall, she thinks that he’s been wonderful.

They even made it through her friends making fun of them for their age difference and the fact that she’s older than him.

One major thing you need to know about her boyfriend is that he’s been so obsessed with Kanye West (who recently changed his name to Ye), and this obsession developed when he was just a child.

Although she’s not a fan of Ye, she has never done anything to make her boyfriend feel bad for being so passionate about the rapper.

“Over the past year, he has been particularly obsessive and started calling Kanye’s former wife, Kim Kardashian, horrible names once she divorced him,” she explained.

“I’m not a Kardashian fan by any means but I’m worried she could be killed as he was advocating for someone to harm Kim and Pete.”

“My boyfriend would shout at me and had to stop himself from hitting me once when I keep telling him Kanye needs professional help.”

It’s clearly not a good sign that her boyfriend was basically ready to get physical with her over arguing with him about a rapper he doesn’t even know in real life, but it gets worse than this.

Her boyfriend recently stole money from her; $250 to be exact.

