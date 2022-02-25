Her Boyfriend Says He Needs To Have A One-Night Stand To Figure Out If He Really Wants To Marry Her

A 31-year-old woman has been in an exclusive relationship with her 30-year-old boyfriend for 5 years, and although they have had their fair share of struggles (who hasn’t?) she was under the impression everything was wonderful.

She has had long discussions with her boyfriend regarding getting married and spending their lives together, and she thought that her boyfriend was happily on board for all of this.

Well, one night everything she thought was true came crashing down around her. She and her boyfriend had a lovely dinner together and then were intimate when the “pillow talk” steered in the direction of tying the knot.

While chatting about this, her boyfriend revealed to her that he needs to have a one-night stand in order to figure out if he really wants to marry her.

She was shocked to hear this, considering he had the opportunity to bring this up for years and he never once did that.

“I felt humiliated and angry – the timing was horrible (we literally just slept together) and it felt like this information was coming out of nowhere,” she explained.

“I told him this, but he just seemed confused about why I was feeling that way. After I took a minute to cool off, he stressed that he doesn’t want to have a one-night stand immediately – it’s something that would probably interest him years from now.”

Her boyfriend insisted that he was not interested in cheating on her and that he also isn’t trying to have a relationship with someone other than just her.

As if that wasn’t confusing enough, she questioned her boyfriend on if she would also get to have a one-night stand, but he got upset with her, which seems like he has a double here.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.