Her Brother Got A Girl Pregnant, And She Just Let This Girl Move In With Her

A 23-year-old Reddit user is seeking advice for the challenging family situation she finds herself in.

The anonymous user is worried about her 18-year-old brother, especially when it comes to how he treats women.

“I love him with all my heart, but he’s a little bit of a jerk to women,” she writes. “I’ve tried to tell him how messed up it is to cheat on women, but he doesn’t listen.”

This user is married, and she lives in a four-bedroom home with her husband. They were hoping to fill their home with children soon, but they lost their daughter tragically while she was 33 weeks pregnant.

They’ve also suffered from losing additional children, so they have concluded that they cannot biologically conceive. Therefore, they were left with two spare bedrooms that were empty and waiting to be filled.

Recently, the user received word from her brother that he broke up with his girlfriend after finding out that she was pregnant.

His girlfriend was also kicked out of her house by her parents. The brother tried to convince his ex to terminate her pregnancy before breaking things off with her.

Immediately, the Reddit user called her brother’s ex, picked her up, and decided to invite her to live in her house with her and her husband. So far, the ex has been living with them for 2 weeks.

“She is unsure if she wants to keep the baby or give it up for adoption,” writes the user. “So there’s also talks of us adopting her baby, but that doesn’t matter. She would live with us anyway.”

