Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Now Dating Her Mom

A 26-year-old woman hasn’t historically had a wonderful relationship with her own mom, mainly because her mom is bipolar.

Growing up, her mom would have really bad bipolar episodes, which led to her cutting her mom out of her life for a number of years.

She did end up reconciling with her mom, who has been a part of her life again for several years now.

Anyway, 2 years back, she began going out with a man named Tom, and she thought things between them were excellent.

Tom was good-looking and kind, and she couldn’t see anything wrong with him. Eventually, Tom asked if he could meet her mom and dad.

She wasn’t completely comfortable with this, and she did let Tom know, but he kept on pestering her about it.

She finally caved and arranged for Tom to meet her mom.

“Anyway, when he met mum he started making uncomfortable comments like “wow you definitely got your good looks from your mother” and other cringey s*** like that,” she explained.

“My mum and he became close, and eventually it looked like he was more hyped about seeing her than seeing me (This made me extremely insecure because despite her age she’s still really good looking).”

