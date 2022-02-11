Her Fiancé Thinks She Needs To Lose About 30 Pounds So She Can Fulfill His Dream Of Her Being A Flawless Trophy Wife For Him

A 29-year-old woman is currently engaged to her fiancé, and he’s 11 years older than she is. Last week, her fiancé shared some upsetting news with her.

He thinks she needs to lose a significant amount of weight in order to fulfill the dream that he has for her.

“So today my fiancé told me that he wants me to lose 30lbs so that I can be his perfect trophy wife,” she explained.

Now, a trophy wife is generally a woman who is younger than her husband and drop-dead gorgeous.

She has put on about 45 pounds recently due to an issue that she has been experiencing with her hormones.

She was trying to get help for this, but the doctors that she was seeing didn’t initially realize that she had a hormonal problem, and they treated her for different things without figuring it out for several months.

She is finally getting the right help for her health problem, but she didn’t know that her fiancé was upset about her weight gain.

She admitted she doesn’t feel the best about putting on some pounds, and her fiancé’s remark about her weight really hasn’t helped her to feel better or supported through this.

“He never made me feel bad about it and actually supported me through all of my ups and downs of me abnormally gaining weight and freaking out,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.