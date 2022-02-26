Her Husband Expects Her To Bail On Being Her Best Friend’s Maid Of Honor Weeks Before The Wedding Because He’s Having A Medical Procedure

Who comes first– best friend or husband? That is the question this twenty-five-year-old woman has been grappling with.

The woman was asked to be the maid of honor for her best friend’s wedding on March 8th. Since being asked, her husband has unfortunately been battling recurrent pneumonia due to respiratory issues.

Thankfully he was scheduled for a procedure in two weeks, but now the woman has a difficult decision to make.

“The problem is that the procedure takes place on March 7th. We live in a small town, and he will have to go into the city since our town does not cover these types of procedures,” the woman said.

Her friend’s wedding is taking place across the country the following day, and the woman is worried she will not make it in time.

“I, as the assigned maid of honor, have to get to her town earlier in order to perform my duties on time,” the woman explained.

Her husband was, unsurprisingly, not on board. He told the woman that the decision to stay by her husband was a “no brainer.”

“He expects me to give up my maid of honor role, call my friend and tell her that I cannot even show up to the wedding due to an emergency,” the woman said.

“I told him no! That would ruin my relationship with her and make her resent me forever no matter how much I apologize and explain myself.”

