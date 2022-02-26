Her Boyfriend Got A Matching Tattoo With His Ex-Girlfriend And After He Found Out That His Ex Covered It Up He Got Upset

A 37-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 34-year-old boyfriend for 7 long years now.

She knows that her boyfriend got a matching tattoo with his ex-girlfriend years ago at this rate, but it’s currently causing one major problem between them.

A few days ago she was washing dishes at their place while her boyfriend was in a separate room looking up ideas for what to add to the tattoo he already has on his leg.

She suddenly heard her boyfriend make a surprised noise, and then he exclaimed, “are you…kidding me, really?”

She then could hear that her boyfriend had thrown his phone. She immediately came into the room where her boyfriend was and wanted to know what was going on, and he did not tell her the truth, but he did not tell her a lie either.

Her boyfriend insisted that he saw something that made him really upset and then he went for a walk by himself.

After that, one of her boyfriend’s friends came to get him and took him out to a local bar. Later on that evening, she found out why her boyfriend was so upset, and it was because his ex covered up the matching tattoo they got together.

“When his friend dropped him off later that night, he was practically blacked out,” she explained. “I’ll admit, I went through his phone.”

“He had texted his other best friend with screenshots of his exes before and after coverup. I went onto the artist’s page and realized that my boyfriend unfollowed him as a result.”

