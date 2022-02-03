Her Husband Gets Upset About His Video Games And Then Takes His Rage Out On Her

A 22-year-old woman is married to her husband who is 1 year older than her. After the pandemic hit, playing video games has turned into their only reprieve when they do have free time aside from working.

Her husband is really into one particular game, and occasionally, she will participate and play along with him, though he mostly plays alone.

“What is really bothering me is that when he plays these games and doesn’t do well he gets ANGRY,” she explained.

“He yells profanities and slams on his desk or chair arm, so much that he broke it.”

“After one of these episodes, even if I’m not involved, he will refuse to talk to me and go to bed without looking at or speaking to me.”

This is definitely concerning behavior, and when her husband takes his video game rage out on her it leaves her feeling incredibly upset.

Many nights, she’s cried herself to sleep over his behavior, and when she does try to discuss things with her husband, he doesn’t listen.

She really has outlined to him exactly how she feels, but it doesn’t seem to matter. Her husband has made zero effort to make a change for the better.

She has attempted to get her husband to let her know if she can help him in any way, but he ignores her.

