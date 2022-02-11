People Are Debating Online If “Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater” Is True

Being cheated on can feel like the ultimate form of betrayal. But is it possible for people to change and relationships to recover?

That is what one Reddit user, named Qwertyfu, wanted to know. They asked the internet if the sentiment “once a cheater, always a cheater” is always true. And, the thread offered up some diverse beliefs.

Some Think That The Saying Is In Need Of An Update

“I feel like, ‘if they do it for you, they will do it to you,’ is more accurate. In other words, if they cheat to be with you, then they are more likely to cheat to be with someone else,” user Mikes47jeep said.

Many Agreed, And Even Provided Examples

“My dad is a classic example of this. Now in his sixties, he has not been single since his early teens. He’s on his fourth wife and has never divorced one without already having the next lined up– with multiple girlfriends running alongside his marriages.”

“I don’t know what they were all thinking. My mom still insists that she didn’t know he was already married when she accepted his proposal.”

–MerylSquirrel

“That is the thing I will never get. This conviction that ‘they cheated on their former partner for me, but with us it’s different.'”

