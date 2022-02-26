She Could Not Sleep Through The Night For Years: Then, She Went Viral For Sharing Her Life-Changing Ice Hack

Everyone has experienced anxiety from time to time. But, for Frankie Simmons, anxiety seriously impacted her ability to get a good nights’ rest. That was until she clutched a bag of frozen peas to her chest.

“A couple of years ago, it was a very regular occurrence for me to wake up at 4 a.m. with anxiety all the time,” she said.

“I’d have to pull myself out of bed and do all of this breathwork and energy work and tea drinking and spend forever trying to calm myself down just to go back to sleep.”

Still, nothing worked quite like the hack that she shared on her TikTok account @heyfrankiesimmons. She claims that everything changed when she learned about icing the vagus nerve.

“The vagus nerve is one of the longest nerves in your body, and it controls a lot of your parasympathetic nervous system– also known as the nervous system in control of calming you down,” Frankie said.

She explained how applying ice to the vagus nerve will stimulate your nervous system and help it release inflammation.

“You can do this by taking ice-cold showers; you can do this by taking dips in ice-cold lakes. But, if you want to save yourself the discomfort, just put an ice pack on the center of your chest,” Frankie said.

She advised the TikTok community to wrap the pack in a towel and lie down with it on your chest for a minimum of fifteen minutes.

TikTok; pictured above is Frankie

