She’s Calling Out Younger Women For Telling Her She’s Too Old To Wear Makeup

TikTok - @kstina4 - pictured above is Kristina

There’s nothing quite like a group of women in their 20s trying to gatekeep eyeliner and foundation from someone who has been wearing a full face of makeup before they were even born.

One woman on TikTok is calling out the younger crowd for telling her she’s “too old” to wear makeup.

TikToker Kristina (@kstina4) has recently received a large amount of comments giving her unsolicited advice, insisting that she should ditch her full coverage look and stick to tinted moisturizer because she has “mature skin.”

While they may think they’re being helpful with their tips, Kristina sees it as makeup shaming. Women should be supporting each other, not tearing each other down over personal style choices.

These people definitely were not embodying the definition of a girl’s girl. They’re just judgment dressed up in concern.

As she puts it, women her age don’t even listen to their husbands, so why would they take orders from a bunch of random people behind a screen telling them not to wear a full face of makeup?

In the caption of her video, Kristina wrote, “Girl, I will be wearing fake lashes in the nursing home.”

To Kristina, makeup isn’t about age. It’s about self-expression and doing whatever makes you feel good. She’s not about to let anyone’s “rules” convince her otherwise.

Many TikTok users agreed with Kristina that women should wear whatever kind of makeup they want, no matter how old they get.

TikTok – @kstina4 – pictured above is Kristina

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Whether it’s just a swipe of lip balm or a full glam look, there is no age limit, even if the younger generation currently thinks so.

“Young girls throwing shade at us older ladies rolls right off my back. They, too, will age if they are so lucky. Aging is a privilege. They don’t see the writing on the wall,” pointed out one user.

“Those same young girls are ruining their youthful appearances with Botox and fillers in their 20s. Like why?” commented another.

“I’m 69 and still do full face makeup. I’d look like a corpse with my silver hair if I wore no makeup. We are still allowed to be pretty,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan