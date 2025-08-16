She Found Out Her Fiancé Was Secretly Engaged To Another Woman And Had 8 Kids With Her

A few weeks ago, TikToker Jasmine (@jasleeee_) found out that her fiancé had another fiancée, and they had eight kids together.

One night, a woman reached out to Jasmine, asking if she was the fiancée of a man named Christopher, which she was. Jasmine called and texted her back several times, but she didn’t respond.

Finally, she was able to get ahold of her. The woman told Jasmine that she was Christopher’s fiancée as well. He moved her from Arizona to Texas, which was exactly what he did to Jasmine. He put Jasmine in a hotel in Waco, where he works, and the other woman in a hotel in Dallas.

Jasmine has four kids with Christopher. Their baby is six months old, and she is currently pregnant. The woman showed Jasmine pictures of her kids, and they all looked like miniature versions of her fiancé. The woman was also pregnant.

She knew his parents, too, and would often give them updates on how the kids were doing. However, Christopher’s mother did not know she was pregnant until she brought the new baby to visit.

Christopher had been gone all year, spending time with Jasmine. But he told his other fiancée that he was in a halfway house wearing an ankle monitor.

She saw Jasmine’s videos online and asked him about her, but he said that he was paying Jasmine for promotion. Somehow, she believed all these lies.

Jasmine told her that she would take two months to gather as much money as possible and then quietly leave Christopher.

She wanted no part of any relationship with a man who was capable of having secret families and living a double life.

Jasmine thought they could both escape together, but it turned out that the woman was a willing participant in the relationship.

She made it seem like she was terrified of Christopher and was experiencing domestic violence from him because he threatened to kill her and her kids. But in reality, they were both beating each other up.

Even though she had a substantial amount of money saved up, she didn’t want to leave him because they were supposed to get married soon.

She also maliciously told Christopher about Jasmine’s plan to leave, which put her and her kids in a compromising position.

Now, Jasmine fears for her safety and is trying to move away. Christopher has been making threats and posting her address online. She has already pressed charges and filed a police report.

If you would like to make a donation to help Jasmine and her kids move to safety, you can visit her GoFundMe page here.

