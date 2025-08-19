Her Fiancé’s Been Telling People That She’s A Stay-At-Home Mom Even Though She Works Full-Time

TikTok - @trulyyourssarah - pictured above is Sarah

One day, TikToker Sarah’s (@trulyyourssarah) babysitter called in, so Sarah’s fiancé had to let his job know he wouldn’t be able to make it in. He had a one-hour shift, and Sarah had a nine-hour shift.

He asked Sarah what he should tell his boss, and she just told him to say that they didn’t have a babysitter. He thought about it, but still ended up texting his boss that he was sick.

So now, his boss said he couldn’t come back to work for three days unless a doctor said it was okay because he works at a nursing home.

Of course, Sarah was mad and annoyed. She asked him why he had lied. Eventually, he revealed the truth.

That’s when she found out her fiancé had been telling people at work that she was a stay-at-home mom even though she worked a full-time job.

When she pressed him on why, he did not have an explanation for her. Sarah was flabbergasted. She would love to be a stay-at-home mom, but she currently works hard for her family and wants to be recognized for her efforts.

She suspects that he might be cheating since he was trying to make himself look good.

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared their theories as to why Sarah’s fiancé might be lying about her job status.

“Nah, girl, I have a friend whose husband does that. He acts like he makes all this money, and she stays home and he takes care of the family and house, and in reality, she works and gets paid more than him. It’s all about flexing to others,” commented one user.

“I was married to a man who told lies like that all the time. He usually did it for sympathy or to make himself seem more important. He literally just loved whatever attention he could get, and he didn’t care who he threw under the bus to get it,” wrote another.

“Leveraging for a raise or a pay bump. My ex would say we were married with two kids to get jobs and negotiate higher pay and benefits before the 90-day minimum. Then, they’d try to give him benefits for me and the kids, and there was no paperwork to back up his lie because we were never married, and he’s not on the birth certificates. So, he’d get laid off,” added a third.

