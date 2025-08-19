She Was Homeless While Shooting Orange Is The New Black

TikTok - @themandelaeffect26 - pictured above is Mandela

We love to think actors have it all; fame, money, and a glamorous Hollywood lifestyle. But behind the scenes, some stars are fighting battles most of us never see.

For instance, one Orange is the New Black actress was actually homeless while filming the very show that boosted her into the spotlight.

Mandela Bellamy (@themandelaeffect26) is on TikTok sharing her journey from homelessness to success. While she was shooting Orange is the New Black, she was homeless and living in a women’s shelter. Bellamy played the role of Rosalie Deitland.

She doesn’t really like to go back and watch the episodes because they remind her of the times when she didn’t know where she would sleep or when fights would break out in the shelter.

There would be days when she woke up in the shelter, stood in line for an off-brand bowl of cereal, and took the train into Queens.

Then, she would go into her dressing room, get ready, and do her scenes. She got to have lunch for free, which was the only time she ate well and had nutritious food.

Afterward, she returned to the women’s shelter to change and go out to do PR events for the show. Sometimes, the events would be a cocktail party at a billionaire’s apartment, and she would toast with champagne with the elites.

She went to private clubs and restaurant openings. She was even featured in a well-known celebrity magazine.

But all the while, she had to make sure she was back at the women’s shelter by 10 p.m. so she wouldn’t lose her bed.

Bellamy got to see the opposite ends of society within hours of each other, and it really took a toll on her mental health.

Initially, she was booked as a recurring co-star and was paid $3,500 for her first week. But after taxes, commission, and paying her agent and manager, she took home about $1,700. The first thing she purchased was new shoes because her old ones had holes in them.

Overall, she made about $400 per episode. The women on the show were severely underpaid for such a hit series, even the stars.

