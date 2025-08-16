People Share The Most Unhinged Baby Names They’ve Heard

Louis-Paul Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual baby

It’s one thing to name your baby something unique. It’s quite another to give them a name that sounds like a bunch of random letters were pulled out of a Scrabble bag.

TikToker @shelbyerdirich posted a clip asking obstetrics nurses to share the most unhinged baby names they’ve ever seen in the comments section.

“OB nurses, what are the most unhinged baby names you have seen? I’m not talking Jayden, Kayden, Hayden; I’m talking totally off the wall,” she wrote in the text overlay of the clip.

Think of the creativity level of Trisha Paytas here. The YouTuber recently welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Aquaman, joining her daughters Malibu Barbie and Elvis.

Everyone from nurses, teachers, and customer service workers flocked to the comments section to drop the most unbelievably bizarre-sounding names that have stayed burned into their memories. These names make you wonder what exactly went through the minds of the parents.

@healthylivingwithval: “Worked at a hotel, La’Washer and La’Dryer checked in. I asked them to spell it, and she said comma on top instead of an apostrophe. I did check their driver’s licenses, and it was in fact their real names.”

@lhenry88: “My friend’s SIL wanted to name her baby Chlamydia for a while because she thought it was so beautiful. Luckily, the OB heard and was like absolutely not.”

@yoshikid18: “One of our hospitals has a big electric billboard you can put your new baby’s name on. Just to go and take a picture of it. Our city went viral because a woman with the last name Guy named her son Ya’hansum. So his name is Ya’hansum Guy.”

@yuca519: “I worked as an LD nurse in South America for a while, and I had someone name their baby Backstreet Boy de Jesus. I thought it was a joke until I saw the ID. Wildest name I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Louis-Paul Photo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual baby

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

@dkballas5: “NICU mom here! During our stay, there was King and Prince (twins), Bunny, Bentley, and Mercedes (twins), and there was a doctor in there telling nurses he wasn’t going to sign off on the birth certificate on a girl’s name as Ménage à trois.”

@keelymarie002: “It was Guess. I asked if they had a name for the baby, and they said ‘Guess,’ and I was like Hmm, I have no guesses…they looked at me like I was crazy because the name was actually Guess.”

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan