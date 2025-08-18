She Started A Rumor In Elementary School That Ended With Another Girl Having To Take A Pregnancy Test

TikTok - @4evrnumbawon - pictured above is Katie

The first time that TikToker Katie (@4evrnumbawon) ever told a rumor at school, it spread like wildfire and came back to bite her in the end.

So, when she was in the fifth grade, she and her friend were eating breakfast as her friend was venting to her about a girl she did not like.

They were deep into conversation when someone else joined them at their table. Her friend recounted the entire story, calling the girl a bunch of names. Katie chimed in, saying that the girl was pregnant because she had a boyfriend.

The person who joined them went back to her friend group, and word passed between all the different friend groups in their grade.

Katie went to the bathroom right before lunch and heard some girls whispering about the pregnancy while she was in her stall.

When she came out of the stall, she tried to snuff out some of the flames by telling the girls that it was just a rumor and might not be true.

Katie had also missed the fact that people were talking about it at recess as well. Now, it had gotten way out of hand and was more than she could handle herself.

She expected to see the girl about whom the rumor was at lunch, but she was nowhere to be found. After lunch ended, they all saw the girl with tears running down her face as they walked back to class. The girl was leaving school for the day with one of her parents.

Katie thought that everyone would forget about the rumor and that she would get off scot-free. But toward the end of the day, the principal came to her classroom and escorted her back to her office.

Katie tried to pretend like she didn’t know anything about the rumor, but eventually, the principal revealed that she had already found out the truth.

At first, the staff didn’t know it was just a rumor. They thought the girl might be in danger, so they forced her to take a pregnancy test and then called her mother.

The person who told on Katie was the friend who was trash-talking the girl from the beginning. Katie ended up having to write a long apology letter to the girl and apologize to her face-to-face.

To this day, Katie still feels really bad for the trauma that she caused the girl. She is also still mad at her friend for selling her out when they were both spreading the rumor together.

