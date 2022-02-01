She Doesn’t Want To Pitch In And Pay For Her Stepdaughter’s Wedding Since She Thinks Her Money Could Be Better Spent On Something Else

A mom has a stepdaughter named Jane who she has never gotten along well with. Back when she started dating her husband, Jane was pretty awful to her.

Although her husband tried his best to create some boundaries with Jane, she refused to abide by them and “was out of control.”

Jane ended up being so awful that her husband made it clear to Jane that he was no longer going to fund her college dreams.

That ended up not really affecting Jane anyway since she didn’t go to college right out of high school.

“Jane began seeing a much older man with money, got pregnant at 19, and he married her,” this mom explained.

“They had a shotgun wedding and an extremely toxic relationship, but by the time Jane left him she had a Master’s degree he had fully paid for, a great career, and she got a large payout in the divorce.”

“Needless to say, Jane is doing well.”

Well, now Jane is getting married for a second time, and this mom said that Jane’s new husband-to-be has a lot more money than Jane does and they both are quite well off together.

It also just so happens that Jane’s son is getting married as well soon, but Jane is refusing to pay for his wedding because she hates her son’s bride.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.