She Felt Really Pressured To Make Her Friend A Bridesmaid But Since Her Friend Asks How Much She Spent On Everything She Wants To Kick Her Out Of The Wedding

A 26-year-old woman has a friend the same age as her back when they were in college. Her friend can be completely altruistic and kind, but then she can be nasty and prying.

She’s planning her wedding right now, and her friend automatically assumed that she would get to be one of her bridesmaids.

Since she told her friend about her wedding planning process, her friend has actually been a huge help to her.

Her friend constantly sends her meaningful information to everything that does interest her for her upcoming wedding, so that’s been great.

What’s been bad though is that her friend feels the need to ask her about how much everything related to her wedding is going to cost.

“I don’t think there is anything she hasn’t asked the price of yet,” she explained. “I took her to a store to buy accessories for it where she bombarded me with questions.”

“Have I bought my wedding dresses, if so how much were they? How much was my makeup artist charging me? Where did I get my reception outfit from?”

“Then she would immediately google it right in front of me, while we were in the middle of shopping. I started to feel frustrated.”

She did end up buying all of her bridesmaids their dresses, and she let all of the ladies know that she was happily footing the bill on that.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.