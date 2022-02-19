She Just Found Out That Her Neighbor’s 16-Year-Old Son Has Been Recording Her Undressing

While your home may seem like one of the most comfortable places you can be in, this might not always be the case.

More than often, we find comfort in getting to know the people who live in our neighborhood. In most cases, our neighbors become great friends to us!

Unfortunately, however, you occasionally encounter people who are not so pleasant or tend to creep you out.

After a long day at work, a woman came home on a Friday night, ready to relax and unwind. As soon as she gets home, she heads up to her room to change out of her dress and sees something from her bedroom window that may change her perspective forever.

“While changing, I noticed that my neighbor has in his second Story a phone on a big tripod in front of his curtains angled right into my room,” she explained.

At first glance, she began to question the purpose of the phone, aiming directly at her window. While remaining a bit paranoid, she tried to stay positive that there was no “peeping tom” right next door and closed her curtains.

It wasn’t until the next day that her paranoia started to increase.

She woke up the next day to find that the tripod had not moved. Knowing a married man with a wife and kids was accompanying the home, she knew she had to address the situation.

“So I decided to knock on his door, and his Wife opens,” she said. “I ask her why the phone is built up like that and it kinda makes me really uncomfortable.”

