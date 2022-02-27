She Went Viral On TikTok After Addressing The Problem With Airbnb Cleaning Fees

Airbnb has skyrocketed in popularity as an alternative to traditional hotel rentals. Over half a billion guests are hosted through the platform each year.

When booking an Airbnb, it is not uncommon to see additional fees added by the host. One such standard surcharge is the cleaning fee, and the average cleaning fee is about sixty-five dollars per booking.

If the rental property is on the larger side, this cleaning fee jumps to an average of one hundred and five dollars.

However, one TikToker named Mel recently went viral after calling attention to a cleaning fee flaw.

While researching possible Airbnb rentals for a mini-vacation with her husband, Mel discovered a discrepancy between the host’s requests and the cleaning fee charge.

“I found this place that I liked that’s within our price range. It does have a one hundred and twenty-five dollar cleaning fee as most Airbnbs do, and I don’t have a problem with that,” Mel explained.

“What I do have a problem with is, in addition to that cleaning fee, the host asks that guests remove the garbage, remove the bed linens, start the dishwasher and do a load of laundry,” Mel continued.

Like Mel, you may be wondering why that cleaning fee is even necessary after cleaning up after yourself.

TikTok; pictured above is Mel in her video talking about the cleaning fees

