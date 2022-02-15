She’s Been Seeing This Perfect Guy For Months Now But He Didn’t Get Her A Single Thing For Valentine’s Day

I think it’s safe to say that everyone in some kind of a relationship has an expectation of how their Valentine’s Day will go.

Whether or not those expectations will live up to reality though is another story entirely. To some, V-Day is just another one of the 365 days in the year, while to others, it’s incredibly important and a special holiday.

A 23-year-old woman is left feeling that her Valentine’s Day was ruined yesterday by the 22-year-old guy that she has been seeing for half of a year.

They originally were introduced to one another at a music event, and she instantly liked him. She’s a musician, and so is he, so that’s one big connection that they share.

“He is probably as close to perfection as I could imagine, not only is he super handsome, he’s brilliant, funny, SO talented, and just such a positive person he’s really just a bright beacon of light,” she explained.

“He’s brought me around his friends, he’s told his family about me, but he hasn’t indicated that he wants to be serious or committed to me.”

She spends time with him one day every single week if not more, and she feels like they both know one another quite well at this point.

Despite getting along so wonderfully, she thought she spotted a red flag waving on their birthday, which happens to be on the exact same day.

Originally, she chatted with him about meeting up on their birthday to do something together, but when their birthday arrived, this guy didn’t speak to her at all.

