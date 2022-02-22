The Net Worth Of Ellen Pompeo Will Have You Wondering Why She Wants Grey’s Anatomy To End

Grey’s Anatomy was miraculously renewed for its next season, AKA seasons 19, which is exciting news for the Shonda Rhimes smash.

But even its star, Ellen Pompeo, is questioning whether the show is ready to be lovingly taken off life-support.

The series has crushed records in television and currently holds the title of “longest-running primetime medical drama in television history.”

And somehow, it is still ABC’s top-rated primetime show, and it does just as well in the 18-48 year old demographic. It’s tied with NBC’s This Is Us for the top spot in broadcast series for this group.

Pompeo is currently a co-executive producer, but in season 19, she will move into the role of executive producer.

So what’s important about this change? Well, certainly the dollars and cents, but also her sway in more significant decisions for the series.

Her reported pay per episode in 2021 was $575,000, in addition to other payouts, which total more the $6 million.

In previous interviews, Pompeo has expressed hesitation when asked if she thinks the show should be renewed.

pictured above is Ellen with one of her fellow Grey's Anatomy stars

