This Dog Was On The Verge Of Dying When She Was Found Living Under An Abandoned House And It Took 10 Days To Rescue Her

Canton, Mississippi. Ren is a beautiful, sweet Shephard that was rescued off the streets after a group of good samaritans in Canton, Mississippi learned that Ren was living beneath an abandoned house.

A woman by the name of Helen Herringdine Lynn lives down the street from the building Ren was found living under, and she helped to save Ren’s life.

Helen explained that it took 10 days to rescue Ren and that when she was found, she looked like she was sadly on the verge of dying.

Ren was super skinny, horribly injured, and very dehydrated. She was petrified of people. She couldn’t move very well as she lay there under the building before her rescue.

Helen at the other rescuers spent days leaving water and food outside for Ren, and they noticed that eventually, Ren was eating and drinking what they had put out for her.

“She was too scared to come out from under the building even though she had to crawl to move,” Helen wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Her injuries made this very straining and you could see she was exhausted. With many Wendy’s hamburgers, lots of gentle patience, we were able to gain her trust over the days.”

“On the tenth day, after many hours, we finally helped her into the backseat and straight to the emergency vet.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Ren before her rescue

