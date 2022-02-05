This TikToker Went Viral After Her Date Outrageously Invoiced Her $4 For The Coffee He Offered To Buy Her One Week Earlier

Katlyn Phipps thought she had a fine first date with a man she met on Hinge. They decided to go out for coffee, and Katlyn– who leads an insanely hectic schedule– did not think anything of it afterward.

Then, about a week later, she woke up to a text from the man asking for his money back. It was a whopping four dollars for a coffee that he even offered to pay for.

After posting a screenshot of the text exchange, Katlyn went viral on her TikTok account, @Katlyn_Phipps.

“So I just woke up. Why did you request four dollars?” Katlyn asked in response to an ApplePay request.

“I assume the second try for breakfast is canceled by now, so that’s for the coffee last week since it seems like we are never gonna go out again,” the man texted back, “Really just don’t understand what games you are trying to play.”

Katlyn set the video to the trending song Circles by Megan Thee Stallion. She also captioned the video, “Things men have: the audacity.”

The TikTok immediately blew up, garnering over two hundred and fifty thousand views. Comments poured in that both bashed the man’s actions and begged Katlyn to share the rest of the messages.

“Request him for wasted time,” commented one user.

TikTok; pictured above is Katlyn in her first video talking about this guy requesting $4 from her

