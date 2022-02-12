This Woman Went Out To Dinner And Got The Man Who Ghosted Her As A Waiter: She Later Went Viral On TikTok For Not Tipping Him

Imagine meeting someone, and, on your end, things appear to be going well. Then, out of nowhere, you are “ghosted.”

This phenomenon has become all-too-prevalent over the years– especially since social media has made “ghosting” online so easy. But what happens if you run into the other party in public?

One woman named Sydney went viral on TikTok after sharing her run-in with the man who ghosted her on Snapchat.

She was dining at Texas Roadhouse when she realized who her waiter was. And she took matters into her own hands.

“When the guy who ghosted you is your waiter at lunch,” Sydney said on her TikTok account @princessneeyyneeyy before showing the dinner receipt.

She decided not to tip the man and even left a note on the bottom of the check.

“P.S. Thanks for blocking me on Snap,” Sydney wrote, followed by doodles of a smiley face and a heart. She also figured the TikTok community would be upset with her decision and made a quick disclaimer.

“Don’t come for me. I usually tip, but I’m petty.”

TikTok; pictured above is what Sydney wrote on her receipt for the guy

