Well, His Girlfriend Just Ruined His Plans Of Proposing To Her And Now He’s Not Sure If He Needs To Buy Her A New Ring

A 25-year-old man is in a relationship with his girlfriend, who is the same age as he is, and he was so excited to plan to propose to her in just a few weeks.

This month, he’s taking a trip to Iceland with his girlfriend, and he’s spent months planning the perfect way to propose to her.

He’s planning to propose on their trip, and around a year ago, his girlfriend had picked an engagement ring she really loved.

He secretly snapped a photo of the ring she loved, and he then was able to have one custom-made for her that’s pretty much the same thing.

His girlfriend still has absolutely no idea that he did this…but now she’s ruined his plans of proposing and here’s why.

“This evening she was scrolling through socials and saw someone got engaged with the same shape diamond (the ring was of overall different style) and basically said, “oh I can’t have a diamond like that, they’ve tainted it now,” he explained.

“Now, in general, I love surprising her with her Xmas or birthday present as it makes me happy to see her happy over her gift.”

“But after hearing that and the fact I’ve poured a lot of time effort, and a bit of money into, what I thought was the perfect ring, has zapped all enthusiasm I had about this.”

He is still planning to propose to her, but the biggest concern he has is that maybe he does need to get her a different ring.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.