A Stranger Ran Over Her Dog While On A Walk, And She Had To Use Her College Loan Money To Cover His Vet Bills

Los Angeles, California. A week ago, a young woman named Ana took her little dog Apollo out for a walk.

As Ana and Apollo followed their usual path through their neighborhood, Ana spotted someone driving a minivan far too quickly.

Ana reached down to scoop up Apollo and was trying hard to get out of this stranger’s way when Apollo leaped out of her grasp.

“I fell back and watched as the car ran over his hind leg and sped away,” Ana wrote on a GoFundMe page.

She rushed Apollo over to the veterinarians at City of Angels, and Apollo was thankfully not injured in a way that threatened his life, but it is proving quite expensive for Ana to get him the care he needs to fix his injuries from the hit and run.

Ana shelled out $3,000 for Apollo’s care that first evening and bills are only adding up from there, as Apollo will require surgery on one of his hips.

All in all, it should take Apollo an entire month to make a complete recovery, and he still needs to be hospitalized in the meantime.

“Apollo is my first baby,” Ana said. “He is a joy to be around, and there is nothing more I want than to see him running and chasing after his toys again.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Apollo

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.