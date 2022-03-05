Her Best Friend Is Engaged To A Man Who’s A Serial Cheater So She Doesn’t Want To Agree To Be A Bridesmaid Since She Can’t Get Behind This Wedding

A woman has a 31-year-old best friend who just got engaged to her 40-year-old boyfriend. Her best friend has been dating this guy on and off for 6 years now, and she does not approve of him at all.

Basically, one year ago this guy began acting quite bizarrely, and then her best friend discovered that he was seeing some other women while trying to keep everything a secret.

This wasn’t the first time this guy did this to her best friend, and her best friend ended up dumping him over that recent event.

“She was devastated, this guy was her whole life,” she explained. “He moved in with one of the other women and it was like something in my friend snapped.”

“She’s very competitive and it became about getting him to choose her and beating the other women. She’s convinced she’s the only one who truly understands him, they’re meant to be, etc.”

Although she cautioned her friend about getting back with this guy (as did their other friends) her best friend didn’t heed her warning at all.

Her best friend claimed to still be madly in love with the guy, so her best friend bent over backward to win him back from the other woman.

Her best friend succeeded, and then the guy moved back to her best friend’s place to resume their relationship.

This guy insisted that he was going to do everything he could to “prove” that he was genuinely remorseful. Shortly thereafter, this guy got down on one knee and asked her best friend to marry him.

