Her Boyfriend Gets Along Wonderfully With His Ex, Who He Has A Child With, And It’s Making Her Insecure

A 27-year-old woman has been seeing her 33-year-old boyfriend for 7 months. Her boyfriend does come with a 6-year-old son that he had with his ex named Kelsey.

Her boyfriend dated Kelsey for 6 years and only split with Kelsey 3 years ago. After her boyfriend and Kelsey ended their relationship, her boyfriend did go on to see 2 different women, but he pretty much has only said things to her about his previous relationship with Kelsey.

Her boyfriend has revealed to her that Kelsey was the one who dumped him, which was difficult for him to deal with.

After her boyfriend was so honest and open about his ending with Kelsey, she thought about leaving him before realizing that she appreciates his candor.

Since coming to this realization, she’s done her best to overlook her envy when it comes to Kelsey while attempting to stop viewing Kelsey as her “competition.”

“Generally speaking I’m really happy in my relationship,” she explained. “My boyfriend makes me feel appreciated and included in his life.”

“Sometimes he’ll show me pictures Kelsey sends him of their son. It’s weird though because while I’m genuinely happy to see them, it also stings.”

“Here are two people who used to love each other so much they had a child, sharing these little moments every day. I love that they have a good co-parenting relationship.”

Although she does think it’s good that her boyfriend and Kelsey get along for the sake of their son, she isn’t sure how they can get past the feelings they clearly used to have for one another since they spend so much quality time together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.