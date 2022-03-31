Her Best Friend Passed Away, But She’s Concerned Her Own Mom Is Going To Cause A Scene At The Funeral

Sadly, a young woman recently lost her best friend whom she has been close to since they were back in kindergarten. Her best friend was really more “like a sister” to her than a friend, and she passed quite suddenly.

She has to fly home in order to make it to the funeral, and she has been suffering from an immense amount of grief.

Also grieving the loss of her best friend are her mom and dad, as they were more like “second parents” to her best friend.

“My mom would help her with her homework, cook for her, and watch movies with her, even after we’d both grown up and I’d moved for college,” she explained.

“My mother was very close to her and has understandably been gutted by the loss.”

She is very aware that her mom has a horrible time dealing with any kind of grief, and over the years as she has watched her mom deal with moments of grief, she’s seen her inability to keep it together for long periods of time.

While part of her mom’s grieving process does include things you expect, like sleeplessness and sobbing, her mom has also portrayed some really unhealthy methods of grieving that you would never consider being normal.

Her mom has lost a number of family members, so that’s how she has witnessed her grieving process throughout the years.

“Sometimes she’d fixate over the smallest details about their death and tell it to everyone around her,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.