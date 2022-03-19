Her Boyfriend Asked Her To Donate A Piece Of Her Liver To Him, And She Said No

A woman is currently dating her 31-year-old boyfriend, and prior to meeting him, her boyfriend really did have a problem with binge drinking.

Back when she did end up meeting her boyfriend, he told her that he had spent several years sober, though he was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver due to his previous drinking problem.

Right now, her boyfriend’s medical issue is only getting worse, and he recently went in for some testing that came back pretty bad.

On top of that, her boyfriend was diagnosed with an embolism in one of his lungs, which is giving him reduced function in that lung.

He also has been diagnosed with diabetes as well.

Her boyfriend saw a liver specialist not that long ago who told her boyfriend that he’s most likely going to need a liver transplant sometime soon.

After that appointment, her boyfriend came home really upset, which she understands.

“He then not seriously but kind of hopefully let me know that I should donate part of my liver to him if we matched,” she explained.

“I told him no and I was kind of shocked he would ask. We’ve been dating for 8 months and while I like him I’m not convinced he’s the one yet.”

