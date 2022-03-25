Her Coworker Sent Her A Completely Inappropriate Selfie, So She Replied To His Corporate Email With The Photo Attached

A woman works with a man who she always considered to be a nice guy, up until he decided to send her several completely inappropriate texts one weekend at around 3 in the morning.

In the texts, her coworker suggested she should come to his place so they could “have some fun.” He also admitted that he had been interested in her for some time now, and was convinced she shared the same feelings for him.

Spoiler alert; she does not feel the same way about her coworker and she thought the texts were really gross.

The icing on the cake was when her coworker texted her a selfie he took that was really taking things too far.

She was hanging out with one of her friends when her coworker dumped all of this on her, and she decided she would just deal with it on the upcoming Monday.

“I have a really strict rule with myself that I don’t do work, think about work, or answer messages about work outside of 9-5 M-F,” she explained.

“I also don’t use my personal phone for work stuff. If someone from work calls or texts and it’s not one of the coworkers I see as a close friend and trust to not talk shop on the weekends, I’m not answering…”

“And I included dealing with this…as a “workday problem” so I ignored his message. He sent me several later first saying sorry he was drunk.”

Her coworker kept texting her, claiming that he really did have strong feelings for her but he messed up how he communicated them to her.

