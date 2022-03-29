Her Fiancé’s Sister And Mom Made So Many Mean Comments About Her Body While Shopping For A Wedding Dress And Now She Doesn’t Want Them At Her Wedding

A young woman is getting ready for her wedding, and she has been extremely stressed out as she’s been arranging everything.

The stress, coupled with the cost of having her wedding, has been causing her to eat a lot more than she normally does, and she’s gained a lot of weight.

On top of that, her loved ones are constantly throwing her parties to celebrate her upcoming wedding, and while she appreciates their excitement, it’s quite honestly contributing to her weight gain.

“I know most brides go into extreme diet mode before their weddings but as much as I wanted to do that it just hasn’t been me,” she explained.

Not that long ago, she went shopping for her wedding dress, and she did invite her fiancé’s sister and mom to come along with her.

The entire time she was looking for the dress of her dreams, her fiancé’s sister and mom were there saying nasty things about her body and weight.

Her fiancé’s sister and mom said the terrible comments to her face, but also while her back was turned and they thought she couldn’t hear them (her maid of honor later filled her in on all of the snide remarks).

At one point during their shopping trip, her fiancé’s mom turned around and said to her, “A bride should really be more concerned with her figure and not what’s for lunch after dress shopping.”

The worst thing her fiancé’s sister did that day was literally poke a finger into her stomach and state that she hopes there is enough money to alter the wedding dress.

